LIVE: First Alert Weather Team tracking tornado warning

By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out until 8pm for much of central and eastern Kentucky. This is along and south of Interstate 64 and includes Lexington.

Damaging winds and large hail are likley.

There’s also the chance for a tornado or two to spin up across the southern half of the region.

Cooler and drier winds blow in overnight and Wednesday. Nice weather stays with us into Thursday before more storms fire up by the start of the weekend.

