Good Question: When will we have election results for the primary?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election nights are normally long, but some are longer than others. That’s the topic of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, we’ve heard from several viewers who want to know, “When will we have election results for the primary?”

There are a couple of factors that mean we should have the results for today’s election much quicker than some previous ones.

For one thing, unlike presidential elections, we don’t have to wait for any other states. There are a handful of states that don’t allow election officials to begin processing absentee ballots until the day of the election, and that adds quite a bit to the timeline.

Kentucky isn’t one of those.

Tuesday morning, Secretary of State Michael Adams said 76% of absentee ballots had been turned in.

We also have a fairly short ballot and an expected low voter turnout. You add all that together and we should start receiving results from some counties not long after the polls close.

The Secretary of State’s office told us we should know who won before we go to bed.

One potential hindrance is the new election website. Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb says some people were still getting used to it during the last election.

“As I understand it, the Secretary of State’s website, there is a live result webpage and, I suspect, I hope that everybody would go in and look at that webpage,” said Lamb. “That apparently was a newer platform last year, and perhaps maybe that could’ve caused some of those delays last year. It is my hope that, with his new platform, this new web portal, that things will come a little sooner.”

