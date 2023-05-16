GOP candidates for governor make last campaign stops before Election Day

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Fates and futures of the Kentucky political landscape could be decided in the next 24 hours.

It’s down to the wire, and Republican candidates for governor are making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning.

State Auditor Mike Harmon made some stops in eastern Kentucky to visit with voters.

“One of the things I did learn that maybe I didn’t hear as much in some of the other races when I come to the East. People in the East tell me they are forgotten. When I travel to the West, the people in the West tell me they’re forgotten. So, it’s important that we don’t forget any aspect of our state,” said Harmon.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck visited the mountains reminding those who live there that they matter and that he would like their support.

This is home. You know, Somerset and Pulaski County, we feel like we’re part of Eastern Kentucky even though we might not be in mountains per se. This is my home turf. This is my home region, and so often, the people in Eastern Kentucky feel neglected or left out. I know, specifically with the recent issues, that has been the case. They feel left behind, and that’s not going to be the case for me if I’m governor,” said Keck.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron spent the afternoon in Lexington, never mentioning his opponents and focusing solely on his campaign thus far.

“We’ve got a couple hours before the polls open tomorrow, and we feel strongly that we’re in a position to win on May 16 and feel greatly encouraged by the number of people praying for us and supporting us in this endeavor, said Cameron.

Former Ambassador Kelly Craft also paid a visit to central Kentucky but lobbed criticism over the Kentucky border.

“I am tired of losing jobs to Tennessee, and I have told Governor Lee I’m going to introduce a third new sport into the Southeastern Conference. Matt Jones is going to have to talk about the economy in the fall because we’re going to beat Tennessee on the football field, the basketball court, and the economy,” said Craft.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says his journey has included a grassroots approach, visiting all 120 counties in the state and meeting people in their backyards and hometowns.

“I have enjoyed the last year of my life, traveling the back roads of Kentucky, learning firsthand about the issues that affect all Kentuckians, and I feel that for me, the timing is right for somebody with some dirt on their boots to serve as Governor of Kentucky,” said Quarles.

On Tuesday you will be required to visit your assigned precinct.

If you are not sure where that is, the info is posted on the Secretary of State’s website.

Kentucky is a closed primary state, so you will only be able to vote with your party.

Those not registered as a Republican or a Democrat may still be able to vote in the special election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time.

Everyone who is in line by 6 will be allowed to cast a ballot, and you will be required to provide photo identification.

Kentucky does not allow for same-day registration.

