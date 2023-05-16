Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | It’s a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The main threats for today include damaging winds exceeding 60 MPH, large hail up to the size of a quarter, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. The highest probability for storm development is expected in southern and southeastern Kentucky, which falls within the Enhanced Risk zone for severe weather. On the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, this places us at level 3 out of 5 for storm severity. It is important to note that this situation has the potential to be dangerous, particularly between 1 pm and 7 pm.

Once the severe weather threat clears, the weather will become much calmer and more comfortable on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will feature temperatures reaching the 70s, accompanied by lower levels of humidity. These conditions will provide a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere.

As we approach the end of the week, there is another chance of showers and storms. This weather system will be associated with a cold front that is expected to bring temperatures back down to the 70s, possibly even dropping into the 60s. This change in weather pattern will be accompanied by the possibility of precipitation.

In conclusion, it is crucial to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather advisories, especially during the designated timeframe of heightened storm activity. Take appropriate precautions and ensure the safety of yourself and others.

Take care of each other!

