Kentuckians head to the polls for primary election

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all 120 counties. (WKYT)
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all 120 counties.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voting is underway across the commonwealth for the 2023 primary election.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all 120 counties.

How Kentucky voters can check ballots before heading to the polls

Statewide races on the ballot include Republican primaries for governor, secretary of state, and treasurer.

Governor Beshear faces two challengers in the Democratic primary for governor.

He is expected to win.

Remember to bring an ID to the poll.

Voters are asked to watch out for any suspected election fraud and report that to the attorney general’s office. That could be anything that looks out of the normal from your usual voting experience.

You can call the fraud hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE if you do.

MORE: How common is election fraud in Kentucky?

Secretary of State Michael Adams is anticipating turnout could be as low as 10% this primary cycle.

