Kentuckians head to the polls for primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voting is underway across the commonwealth for the 2023 primary election.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all 120 counties.

Statewide races on the ballot include Republican primaries for governor, secretary of state, and treasurer.

Governor Beshear faces two challengers in the Democratic primary for governor.

He is expected to win.

Remember to bring an ID to the poll.

Voters are asked to watch out for any suspected election fraud and report that to the attorney general’s office. That could be anything that looks out of the normal from your usual voting experience.

You can call the fraud hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE if you do.

Secretary of State Michael Adams is anticipating turnout could be as low as 10% this primary cycle.

