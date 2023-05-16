Kentucky football adds transfer running back from NC State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has added some running back depth with the commitment of NC State transfer Demie Sumo-Karnbaye.

The former Wolfpack running back will reunite with Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary, who also transferred to UK from NC State.

Sumo-Karngbayo rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 55 attempts last season. He also had 12 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

