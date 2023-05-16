Kentucky’s 28th District elects new state senator

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters in Kentucky’s 28th district have elected a new state senator.

Republican candidate Greg Elkins defeated Democratic candidate Robert Sainte and independent candidate Richard Henderson.

According to his campaign page, Elkins has spent two terms as a Clark County Magistrate. Elkins is also a businessman and CEO of a waste management company

Senator Ralph Alvarado has represented Kentucky’s 28th district in the State Senate since 2015. He was recently appointed the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health which opened the seat up.

Voters in Bath, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery, and a portion of Fayette County voted in this special election.

