Madison Co. voters make historic decision on wet/dry question

Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning...
Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning restaurants could sell alcohol by the drink, but there aren’t any liquor stores.(WJHG/WECP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County voters have decided to allow alcohol sales across the county.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

While the race for governor was the big-ticket item on the ballot for voters in the county, they also had a specific yes or no question: “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages within Madison County, Kentucky?’

It’s a question Madison County voters hadn’t seen since the early 1900s.

Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning restaurants could sell alcohol by the drink, but there aren’t any liquor stores.

We’re told the wet status won’t necessarily take effect right away. There are some logistics that go into it.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
18-year-old dead after Lexington motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Crews battle large fire at Ky. junkyard

Latest News

Voters in Kentucky’s 28th district have elected a new senator.
Kentucky’s 28th District elects new state senator
We now know who be on the ballot on Election Day in the race for governor of Kentucky.
Cameron, Beshear to face off in Kentucky’s governor race
(File image)
Candidates set for Ky. secretary of state race
Election nights are normally long, but some are longer than others. That’s the topic of today’s...
WATCH | Good Question: When will we have election results for the primary?