Madison Co. voters make historic decision on wet/dry question

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County voters have decided to allow alcohol sales across the county.

While the race for governor was the big-ticket item on the ballot for voters in the county, they also had a specific yes or no question: “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages within Madison County, Kentucky?’

It’s a question Madison County voters hadn’t seen since the early 1900s.

Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning restaurants could sell alcohol by the drink, but there aren’t any liquor stores.

We’re told the wet status won’t necessarily take effect right away. There are some logistics that go into it.

We’ll keep you updated.

