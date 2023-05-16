Owner of Lexington bakery discusses recent break-in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The owner of a Lexington bakery is discussing a recent break-in.

Ruth Ralph, the owner of Backroads Bakery on West Sixth Street, says she was able to watch the break-in on her surveillance cameras.

“We opened up the camera and see the guy walking with the cash drawer out the back door and down the alley,” said Ralph.

Ralph says that the only money she makes from the business is tips, and she has another job as well, but passion keeps her going.

“I love this. I don’t make anything doing it, but I love it,” said Ralph.

While Ralph says there was only under $100 in the cash register at the time of the break-in, any time something like this happens to a small business, there’s potential for bigger damage.

The damage could have caused more than just a headache without the help of a local food truck donating a new register to the business.

“Another small business owner in town that we’ve helped each other in the past had an extra drawer and sent it up to me. So, in the end, the damages were not much,” said Ralph.

And despite the small hiccup, the bakery is operating as usual and even has plans to expand in the future.

“We’re going to keep on going here,” said Ralph. “We’re ready to expand and take on more and make a good community space.”

Ralph is aware of who broke into her bakery but chose not to be angry with the person and have compassion for them.

“It’s sad we don’t have more resources for men like that,” said Ralph.

Ralph says she’s connected to the community and wishes the thief would have asked her for help rather than breaking in.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.