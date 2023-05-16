Section of I-75 back open after incident involving semi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Interstate 75 is back open after a semi fire.

All travel lanes of southbound Interstate 75, near the 105-mile marker, between Man O War Blvd and Athens Boonesboro exit, were briefly shut down due to a situation involving a semi.

According to police, the incident started with a motorist assist situation in the shoulder. A semi was coming up on that, and when the driver hit the brakes, the brakes locked and overheated, starting a fire.

The fire was put out, and the semi moved out of the way.

Traffic was diverted to the right shoulder while crews worked the scene.

All travel lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.