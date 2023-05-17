Berea residents adapt through outages from storms

As the storms passed, our crews moved across central and southern Kentucky looking at the damage impacting homes and businesses.
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe storms passed through Kentucky on Tuesday

“I walk in the door, and there’s no electricity in the house. Everything’s dark,” said Berea resident Kenneth Bratcher. “I’m going through the refrigerator trying to find something to eat, and it’s dark. Everything’s dark.”

When homeowners like Kenneth Bratcher are faced with the aftermath.

“All that goes through my mind is, how long is it going to be off?” said Bratcher. “Usually, it’s hours, but sometimes it’s days.”

This time, Bratcher should hopefully see power return around 10 Tuesday night. He joins about 400 other Blue Grass Energy customers who lost power after a pole broke on Mount Vernon Road in Berea.

While Bratcher waits out the outage on his porch just down the street, some have found a different way to pass the time.

“They just want to get their workout in. They want to get in shape. They want to keep doing what they’re doing. And they won’t let anything distract them,” said Berea Fitness co-owner Donatelo Rosignoli.

When the lights went out at Berea Fitness, Rosignoli says they simply opened the doors, rolled up their blinds and prepared for their members’ workouts.

“We want people to be able to come 24 hours a day. So if the power doesn’t come back on when it gets dark, we do have to shut it down. But they just want to be here, and we don’t mind.”

Clark Energy Cooperative customers are also without tonight. They say the college hill area of madison county is still out due to a broken pole and other broken equipment. They have no time frame for this outage.

