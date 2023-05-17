Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much calmer

Expect a pleasant day
Expect a pleasant day(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A much calmer day is expected across Kentucky for today.

After experiencing severe weather on Tuesday, the weather conditions are expected to improve significantly today. The skies will be mostly clear, providing ample sunshine throughout the day. The temperatures will reach the 70s, which is close to the average for this time of year, giving a sense of normalcy. Overall, it will be a pleasant day with no major weather disturbances.

However, on Thursday, there is a possibility of a few showers making their way into southern parts of Kentucky. Most areas will remain dry, but regions closer to Tennessee have a better chance of experiencing rain. The rainfall is not expected to be excessively heavy.

Late Friday night and into Saturday, a cold front will move in, increasing the likelihood of showers and storms. This front will result in more widespread precipitation across the area. It is important to note that the showers and storms associated with this front are expected to be moderate in intensity, rather than extremely heavy.

As the cold front passes through, temperatures will undergo a significant drop. After enjoying the 70s earlier in the week, the temperatures will fall into the 60s. In some areas, nighttime temperatures may even drop as low as the 40s. This shift will mark a notable change in weather conditions, with cooler temperatures prevailing in the aftermath of the front’s passage.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Statewide races on the ballot included primaries for governor, secretary of state, and...
Team Coverage of the 2023 Kentucky Primary Election
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Thunderstorm Watch
The best chance will be in southern and southeastern Kentucky.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | It’s a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms