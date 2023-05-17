Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much calmer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A much calmer day is expected across Kentucky for today.

After experiencing severe weather on Tuesday, the weather conditions are expected to improve significantly today. The skies will be mostly clear, providing ample sunshine throughout the day. The temperatures will reach the 70s, which is close to the average for this time of year, giving a sense of normalcy. Overall, it will be a pleasant day with no major weather disturbances.

However, on Thursday, there is a possibility of a few showers making their way into southern parts of Kentucky. Most areas will remain dry, but regions closer to Tennessee have a better chance of experiencing rain. The rainfall is not expected to be excessively heavy.

Late Friday night and into Saturday, a cold front will move in, increasing the likelihood of showers and storms. This front will result in more widespread precipitation across the area. It is important to note that the showers and storms associated with this front are expected to be moderate in intensity, rather than extremely heavy.

As the cold front passes through, temperatures will undergo a significant drop. After enjoying the 70s earlier in the week, the temperatures will fall into the 60s. In some areas, nighttime temperatures may even drop as low as the 40s. This shift will mark a notable change in weather conditions, with cooler temperatures prevailing in the aftermath of the front’s passage.

Take care of each other!

