Jonathan Shell, Sierra Enlow to face off in race for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jonathan Shell and Sierra Enlow will face off in November in the race for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

Shell is the Republican candidate for this year’s race for Agriculture Commissioner.

He is a former Republic member of the Kentucky House of Representatives and is a fifth-generation farmer from Garrard County.

Enlow is the Democratic candidate for this year’s race for Agriculture Commissioner.

She grew up on a multi-generation family famer in LaRue County. She attended the College of Agriculture at the University of Kentucky. She serves as an economic development consultant to communities and companies for growth and expansion.

The current Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, is one the Republican candidates for governor in the primaries.

In that race, Daniel Cameron was announced as the winner of the Republican candidacy. He will face off against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s general election.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.