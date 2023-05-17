Kentucky State Police investigating Owsley County murder

Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later...
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later identified as Kelly Bowling, 62, of Booneville.(MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder in Booneville.

Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later identified as Kelly Bowling, 62, of Booneville.

The investigation revealed that Bowling was killed by someone who left the scene. An autopsy will be performed and anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 7.

