Kentucky town’s only grocery store reopens nearly two years after flooding
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Save-A-Lot in Carlisle held its long-awaited grand reopening Wednesday morning.

The old store shuttered nearly two years ago after it was destroyed by flash flooding.

The Carlisle community continues to work its way back from that devastating flooding that happened in July 2021. Homes were condemned, businesses upended, and their only grocery store was gone too, until now.

" We hear it on a regular basis that people get off work here locally and they have to drive 30 minutes to get a loaf of bread,” said Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton.

Hamilton says the people of Nicholas County had to drive to Paris, Mount Sterling, and even Maysville anytime they wanted fresh food.

“We’re an aging community, and a lot of people just didn’t have that luxury or ability to travel,” said Hamilton.

Save-A-Lot owner Dale Combs says the cost of the store’s new location was double the price to build compared to the old store. So, it was not an easy business decision to make, but it’s one they were very happy about now that those doors have opened.

The new spot also puts them much higher up, well away from Brushy Fork’s reach.

Customers say the convenience of having a grocery store in town is going to be a game changer not just for consumers but also for those who may need a job.

“We had family members that worked at the old store,” said customer Sandra Rickett, who lives in nearby Fleming County. ”Even though this is not our immediate community, it’s a part of our surrounding communities. They’re all small, and they need all the help we can give them”

The store is also offering giveaways for the first 100 customers each day until May 23.

