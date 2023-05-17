Ky. Education Commissioner not selected for Baltimore superintendent position

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass will not be getting a superintendent job in Maryland.

Last week, Glass confirmed to WKYT that he was one of the four finalists to be superintendent of Baltimore County Schools.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Public Schools posted to Twitter that the district’s current deputy superintendent, Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, has gotten that job.

Glass became a target of Republican candidates for governor during this election, but he says that had no impact on him looking for work in other states.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
18-year-old dead after Lexington motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

As the storms passed, our crews moved across central and southern Kentucky looking at the...
Berea residents adapt through outages from storms
A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.
Motor oil fuels fire at Kentucky truck garage
They will face off in November in the race for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.
Jonathan Shell, Sierra Enlow to face off in race for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later...
Kentucky State Police investigating Owsley County murder