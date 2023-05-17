Man accused of getting teen pregnant, disposing of baby’s body after birth

Man accused of getting teen pregnant, disposing of baby’s body after birth
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Scott County is accused of getting a 15-year-old pregnant and then disposing of the baby’s body after the birth.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Damian Holtzclaw is facing multiple charges, including concealing the birth of an infant and abuse of a corpse.

Holtzclaw is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center.

His arrest citation says the juvenile is a co-defendant in the case. It also says the two claim that the infant was stillborn.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Statewide races on the ballot included primaries for governor, secretary of state, and...
Team Coverage of the 2023 Kentucky Primary Election
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning...
Madison Co. voters make historic decision on wet/dry question

Latest News

The Save-A-Lot in Carlisle held its long-awaited, grand reopening Wednesday morning. The old...
Kentucky town’s only grocery store reopens nearly two years after flooding
Cameron, Beshear to face off in Kentucky’s governor race
Stage set for big showdown in Kentucky’s governor race
Officer Nickolas Wilt is making progress after his first week in a rehabilitation facility.
Officer Nickolas Wilt showing ‘signs of improvement’ in rehab, police say
Very nice weather again today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast