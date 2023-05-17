Motor oil fuels fire at Kentucky truck garage

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.

Emergency management officials tell us it happened on Highway 92 West, and multiple departments responded.

They say tractor-trailers on the property had motor oil inside, which fueled the fire.

There was also some runoff, so the EPA was called to the scene as well.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.