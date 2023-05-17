Motor oil fuels fire at Kentucky truck garage

A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.
A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.(East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.

Emergency management officials tell us it happened on Highway 92 West, and multiple departments responded.

They say tractor-trailers on the property had motor oil inside, which fueled the fire.

There was also some runoff, so the EPA was called to the scene as well.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

