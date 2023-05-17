Pulaski County man arrested for driving ATV while intoxicated

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested for driving an ATV while intoxicated on Saturday, May 13th, the London Police Department said.

Police brought Joshua A. Kerr, 21 of Science Hill, into custody at 6:54 p.m. after they received several complaints that he was driving an ATV on Interstate 75 and Hal Rogers Parkway while intoxicated.

Officers spotted Kerr on the ATV going westbound on Kentucky 80.

Once police arrived, they say Kerr’s eyes were droopy and glossy. Kerr was also lethargic, slurring his words and had the odor of alcoholic drinks.

Kerr failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI, all-terrain vehicle violations, failure to maintain insurance, no rearview mirror, and other traffic violations. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

