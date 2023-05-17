RTDNA honors WKYT with 5 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Wednesday that WKYT is the winner of five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

WKYT’s five winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

Overall Excellence : After disastrous flash floods swept through Eastern Kentucky leaving a path of devastation across 13 counties, WKYT worked with community partners to raise money to support flood relief efforts in Kentucky’s Appalachian counties. In a year marked by divisiveness in Washington and Kentucky’s state capital, politics took center stage. In addition to coverage of issues most important to each generation of Kentuckians and the long-running weekly public affair program “Kentucky Newsmakers,” WKYT hosted the only televised debates in the Lexington mayoral race. Throughout the year, the WKYT Investigates team spotlighted a wide array of issues and concerns impacting Kentuckians.

Breaking News and Newscast: In July, heavy rains shattered records as disastrous flash floods swept through Eastern Kentucky. Rain falling as quickly as four inches an hour inundated mountainous areas sending catastrophic flood waters into communities below.

Hard News: Out of tragedy comes a mission to create change. Two years after a drunk wrong-way driver hit and killed a family of five, the family’s loved ones are advocating for new technology to help prevent similar tragedies.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WKYT is committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another. Bridging the Great Health Divide was a plan to use the power of journalism — primarily local journalism — to expose the health gaps that exist between the Appalachian region of Kentucky and the rest of the nation.

The Murrow Awards are named after Edward R. Murrow, a CBS News journalist who made a standard for the broadcast news profession. The awards are given to news organizations, not individuals.

We want to say we are proud of our work and congratulations to our station.

