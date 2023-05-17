RTDNA honors WKYT with 5 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today that WKYT is the winner of five...
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today that WKYT is the winner of five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism.(RTDNA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Wednesday that WKYT is the winner of five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

WKYT’s five winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

  • Overall Excellence:  After disastrous flash floods swept through Eastern Kentucky leaving a path of devastation across 13 counties, WKYT worked with community partners to raise money to support flood relief efforts in Kentucky’s Appalachian counties. In a year marked by divisiveness in Washington and Kentucky’s state capital, politics took center stage. In addition to coverage of issues most important to each generation of Kentuckians and the long-running weekly public affair program “Kentucky Newsmakers,” WKYT hosted the only televised debates in the Lexington mayoral race.  Throughout the year, the WKYT Investigates team spotlighted a wide array of issues and concerns impacting Kentuckians.
  • Breaking News and Newscast: In July, heavy rains shattered records as disastrous flash floods swept through Eastern Kentucky.  Rain falling as quickly as four inches an hour inundated mountainous areas sending catastrophic flood waters into communities below.
  • Hard News: Out of tragedy comes a mission to create change.  Two years after a drunk wrong-way driver hit and killed a family of five, the family’s loved ones are advocating for new technology to help prevent similar tragedies.
  • Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WKYT is committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another.  Bridging the Great Health Divide was a plan to use the power of journalism — primarily local journalism — to expose the health gaps that exist between the Appalachian region of Kentucky and the rest of the nation.

The Murrow Awards are named after Edward R. Murrow, a CBS News journalist who made a standard for the broadcast news profession. The awards are given to news organizations, not individuals.

We want to say we are proud of our work and congratulations to our station.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Statewide races on the ballot included primaries for governor, secretary of state, and...
Team Coverage of the 2023 Kentucky Primary Election
Before the vote, only the city of Richmond was entirely wet and Berea was moist, meaning...
Madison Co. voters make historic decision on wet/dry question
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Latest News

The threat has caused a significant police presence at Madison Middle School and other schools...
Police investigating social media threat at Madison Co. school
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Large police presence at Frankfort Dept. of Transportation building
Ambulance
Woman killed in Pulaski County crash
Now that the primary is over, your phone may be ringing a little less. One viewer had a...
Good Question: How do political campaigns get my cell phone number?