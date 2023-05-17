Stage set for big showdown in Kentucky’s governor race

Cameron, Beshear to face off in Kentucky’s governor race
Cameron, Beshear to face off in Kentucky’s governor race(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The stage is set for a big showdown for the Kentucky governor’s office.

Daniel Cameron (R) will challenge Andy Beshear (D).

It will be one of the most-watched races this year. Kentucky is only one of three states with a governor’s race in 2023, and the speculation is that some of these races will switch from blue to red.

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is very popular with a more than 60% approval rating and experience leading the state through tragedies-natural disasters and pandemics. He touts the strong economy and job creation.

However, on the other hand, you have a strong red state that is pro-Trump, who endorsed Daniel Cameron, and strategists say Cameron is very likable. Many are expecting a close November race.

Cameron does not yet have a running mate, and some are wondering if he will choose one of the other GOP candidates from the primary.

Voters will choose the next governor on Tuesday, November 7.

