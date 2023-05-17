Stage set for big showdown in Kentucky’s governor race

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The stage is set for a big showdown for the Kentucky governor’s office.

Daniel Cameron (R) will challenge Andy Beshear (D).

It will be one of the most-watched races this year. Kentucky is only one of three states with a governor’s race in 2023, and the speculation is that some of these races will switch from blue to red.

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is very popular with a more than 60% approval rating and experience leading the state through tragedies-natural disasters and pandemics. He touts the strong economy and job creation.

However, on the other hand, you have a strong red state that is pro-Trump, who endorsed Daniel Cameron, and strategists say Cameron is very likable. Many are expecting a close November race.

Cameron does not yet have a running mate, and some are wondering if he will choose one of the other GOP candidates from the primary.

Voters will choose the next governor on Tuesday, November 7.

