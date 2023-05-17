Tenants’ rights workshop held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is giving the opportunity for all residents and landlords to come together to combat common issues in the rental process.

Interactions with your landlord can often have the potential to be intimidating, but sometimes incidents come up, and legal questions need to be asked. The Lexington Public Library welcomed all questions during Wednesday’s tenants’ rights workshop.

“It’s really just an educational forum to inform anyone interested in housing who has the responsibility when it comes to housing,” said the library’s Director of Community and Resident Services, Danielle Sanders.

The purpose of the workshop was to explain to tenants that they have rights too, and when they feel like they’re being mistreated in the place where they live, they are allowed to speak up.

Sanders says that over 51% of residents in Lexington are renters, so these workshops are relevant for over half of the community.

“Some people only want to rent, and that’s okay. So if you are a renter, I think it’s important to just make sure that you’re informed so that you know how your money is being spent,” said Sanders.

They began holding these workshops regularly last year, and the reaction to them has been positive.

”We even learn new things, my staff and I were here today, and we learned two new things,” said Sanders.

The group has plans to continue holding events like this to answer common questions from the public and make an effort to ensure fair housing in Lexington for all.

“My goal for the workshops is to be proactive so that they can make better-informed decisions going forward, whether it’s the situation they’re in currently or another rental,” said Sanders.

If you missed the workshop on Wednesday but are interested in attending in the future, the group plans to host more in the coming months and even a Spanish workshop in August.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.