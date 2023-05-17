Whitley County officials search for man wanted for armed robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a man wanted for armed robbery.

William J. Bennett, 32, is wanted after an incident Tuesday in the Rockhold community and is reported as armed and dangerous. Officials say he is 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Bennett or has information on his location is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 549-6017

