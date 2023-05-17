Woman killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after a crash in Pulaski County.

It happened Monday evening around 7 in the Eubank area the northern part of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Randi Jackowski, of Eubank, Kentucky, was driving an SUV north on US 27 near the Eubank Family Dollar Store when she appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and entered the median.

We’re told her vehicle rolled over approximately four times before coming to rest upright in the southbound lane of Highway 27.

Jackowski was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says Jackowski had her 9-year-old daughter in the car with her. They say she wasn’t hurt but was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precaution.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

