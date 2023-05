RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound I-75 in Richmond is shut down because of a deadly crash.

The crash happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post at least one person is dead.

WKYT has a crew on the way. We are working to confirm more details about what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.