Homicide investigation underway in Frankfort

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide is under investigation in Frankfort.

Police say it happened Wednesday night at a home on Equestrian Way and stemmed from a domestic situation.

They say the victim is a woman, and the person who allegedly shot and killed her is a man. They aren’t saying the exact relationship between the two at this time. 

The man has not been arrested or charged.

We’re told the case will go to the grand jury to consider charges.

This is a developing story.

