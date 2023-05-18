Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Soggy Start to the Weekend
Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, a cold front, which will push across Kentucky,...
Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, a cold front, which will push across Kentucky, Friday night into early Saturday, sparking showers and storms.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, a cold front, which will push across Kentucky, Friday night into early Saturday, sparking showers and storms.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds from late weekend into next week.

Our next system arrives on Thursday.

Highs warm from around 70, on Saturday, to the middle 80s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

