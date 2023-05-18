Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | We are entering a slightly wetter period

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances will increase over the next few days. The best chance doesn’t get here until Saturday.

For today, it appears to be a mainly dry day, but there will be a few showers and thunderstorms moving in from the south. Fortunately, these showers will only affect a few locations, so most areas can expect to stay dry. However, it would be wise to keep an eye on the sky in case a passing shower or thunderstorm does occur.

Moving on to Friday, there will be another chance of a few showers passing through, but again, these will be scattered and not widespread. So, while some areas may experience brief rainfall, many places should remain dry for the most part.

On Saturday, a cold front will approach, arriving early in the morning. This frontal system will increase the chances of rain, particularly in central Kentucky during the first part of the day. As the front progresses, some of these showers may linger into the afternoon hours in eastern Kentucky. So, if you have outdoor plans on Saturday, it would be wise to prepare for the possibility of rain and have appropriate rain gear on hand.

Sunday brings a brief change in weather pattern, with some cooler air moving into the region. Temperatures may be slightly lower than previous days, providing a brief respite from the warmth. However, this cooling trend is expected to be temporary.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast indicates a return to warmer conditions with highs back in the 80s. So, it seems like a shift towards more summery weather is on the horizon.

Take care of each other!

