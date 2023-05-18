Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville involving Kentucky State Police troopers.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers confirmed.

KSP Trooper Josh Satterly said the accident involved multiple troopers, but did not state how many. Extent of injuries is also unknown.

WAVE News photographer Josh Whitney captured footage of troopers leading an ambulance from Simpsonville into University Hospital in downtown Louisville shortly before 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

