KSP honors fallen trooper 10 years after his death

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police honored Trooper Anson Blake Tribby on Thursday.

Trooper Tribby died 10 years ago in an accident on I-64 in Clark County trying to assist a motorist while off the clock.

“We haven’t forgotten about him, you know,” said Trooper Scott Farrell. “After his death, he lives with us every day.”

His widow, Rebecca Tribby-Klee, was driving behind him at the time of the accident in a separate vehicle.

“I knew he was going to stop and help that night and I would have been disappointed if he hadn’t because that’s just what he did,” said Tribby-Klee.

A decade later, she has her ups and downs about his passing.

“Yeah it still gets you that this is your life, but we remember the happy times,” said Tribby-Klee.

However, in tragedy, loved ones help you get through the tough times.

“Our community has just wrapped their arms around us and they continue to do that and I don’t think we could have gotten through that without all the love of the community,” said Trooper Tribby’s mother, Pam Tribby.

Tribby was 25 years old. He was third-generation law enforcement. His badge number 3-87 is retired but what’s not retired are his memories.

“I look forward to seeing him again, and I know I will one day,” said Pam Tribby.

As for Rebecca, she has remarried and is now pregnant with a baby girl due in August.

KSP troopers will honor every fallen trooper during National Police Week.

