KSP honors fallen trooper 10 years after his death

Kentucky State Police honored Trooper Anson Blake Tribby on Thursday.
Kentucky State Police honored Trooper Anson Blake Tribby on Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police honored Trooper Anson Blake Tribby on Thursday.

Trooper Tribby died 10 years ago in an accident on I-64 in Clark County trying to assist a motorist while off the clock.

“We haven’t forgotten about him, you know,” said Trooper Scott Farrell. “After his death, he lives with us every day.”

His widow, Rebecca Tribby-Klee, was driving behind him at the time of the accident in a separate vehicle.

“I knew he was going to stop and help that night and I would have been disappointed if he hadn’t because that’s just what he did,” said Tribby-Klee.

A decade later, she has her ups and downs about his passing.

“Yeah it still gets you that this is your life, but we remember the happy times,” said Tribby-Klee.

However, in tragedy, loved ones help you get through the tough times.

“Our community has just wrapped their arms around us and they continue to do that and I don’t think we could have gotten through that without all the love of the community,” said Trooper Tribby’s mother, Pam Tribby.

Tribby was 25 years old. He was third-generation law enforcement. His badge number 3-87 is retired but what’s not retired are his memories.

“I look forward to seeing him again, and I know I will one day,” said Pam Tribby.

As for Rebecca, she has remarried and is now pregnant with a baby girl due in August.

KSP troopers will honor every fallen trooper during National Police Week.

