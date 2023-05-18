LCA quarterback Cutter Boley will be a Kentucky Wildcat

Boley is the highest rated in-state QB since Tim Couch
Cutter Boley
Cutter Boley(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley is the top prospect in the Commonwealth and that is exactly where he is staying, HOME! The 6′5 signal caller ended his recruitment Thursday morning with the announcement he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.

“This is where my heart’s at and this is where I want to be,” Boley said to the media in attendance. “I grew up in the state of Kentucky, my whole family’s here. I just want to be able to play for the people who supported me growing up and made me who I am today.”

A huge part of Boley staying just three miles from the UK campus is the fact offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned to the Wildcats program.

“Now that Coen is back and I saw what he did with Will (Levis) in his first year there, I feel very confident that we will be able to succeed at a high rate on offense.”

Boley is reclassifying to the Class of 2024 and will enroll at UK in January after what he hopes is a state championship season at LCA.

“I feel like I’m ready to go,” said Boley. “I just want to get there as soon as I can and start learning the offense, learning the playbook, and stuff like that and be ready”

