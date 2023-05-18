Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads guilty

File image of Steven Wilson in court.
File image of Steven Wilson in court.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters has pleaded guilty.

Court officials tell us Steven Wilson pleaded guilty Thursday morning to three counts of murder.

Police say Wilson shot and killed his family members at their home on Caywood Drive back in May 2022. Officials say that Lisa Wilson and her daughters Bryonny and Bronwyn were each shot multiple times.

As part of the plea deal, it was recommended Steven Wilson receive 25 years in prison for each count.

He’ll be formally sentenced on June 29.

