Lexington police investigating shooting

Lexington police investigating shooting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the area of East 5th Street and Pemberton Street.

We’re told one person was shot in the incident, and they were taken to an area hospital. Police described that person’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Ambulance
Woman killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Police lights
Police responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
Lexington police say they have reports of garage thefts in Lexington neighborhoods.
Lexington police investigating string of thefts from open garages
Lexington police investigating shooting
WATCH | Lexington police investigating shooting
Police responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
WATCH | Police responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads guilty
WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads guilty