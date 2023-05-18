Lexington police investigating shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the area of East 5th Street and Pemberton Street.

We’re told one person was shot in the incident, and they were taken to an area hospital. Police described that person’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

