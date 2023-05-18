Lexington woman indicted on reduced charges in deadly stabbing

Jennifer Kashuba
Jennifer Kashuba(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is facing reduced charges in a deadly stabbing.

After previously being charged with murder, Jennifer Kashuba was indicted on manslaughter charges on Thursday.

Kashuba is accused of stabbing Jimmy Medlock and leaving his body wrapped in plastic.

Police say she admitted to the killing.

Kashuba is also being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Ambulance
Woman killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

WATCH | Tenants’ rights workshop held in Lexington
Kentucky State Police honored Trooper Anson Blake Tribby on Thursday.
KSP honors fallen trooper 10 years after his death
Police lights
Police respond to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
Lexington police say they have reports of garage thefts in Lexington neighborhoods.
Lexington police investigating string of thefts from open garages