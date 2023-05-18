Lexington woman indicted on reduced charges in deadly stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is facing reduced charges in a deadly stabbing.

After previously being charged with murder, Jennifer Kashuba was indicted on manslaughter charges on Thursday.

Kashuba is accused of stabbing Jimmy Medlock and leaving his body wrapped in plastic.

Police say she admitted to the killing.

Kashuba is also being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

