NWS: EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds confirmed in Magoffin County

Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson
Photo Courtesy: NWS Jackson(NWS Jackson)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDRICKS, Ky. (WYMT) - 10 a.m. Thursday Update: Officials with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson confirmed the tornado in Magoffin County Tuesday was an EF-1.

Teams surveyed the damage on Wednesday morning.

We’re told the tornado touched down at 4:46 p.m. with 100 mph winds just more than one-half mile northeast of the Foraker community. It was on the ground for about two minutes, traveling less than three-quarters of one mile and was about 150 yards wide.

The twister snapped several trees on the hillside above Board Tree Road.

You can read the full NWS survey team report here.

Original Story:

A small tornado touched down in Magoffin County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

The small tornado, which has yet to receive an official rating, touched down near the Hendricks community just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists say the damage found is consistent with an EF-1, but will release more information later Thursday morning.

NWS meteorologists issued the Tornado Warning for the storm at exactly 4:45 p.m. It was later upgraded to include “observed” wording four minutes later at 4:49 p.m., when National Weather Service meteorologists detected on radar what they believed was debris lofted by the tornado.

Tornadoes are not confirmed based on radar signatures alone, but by the damage they leave behind for NWS crews to survey with emergency managers.

Crews also visited portions of Estill and Powell Counties Wednesday morning, but did not find any damage, though they say several people in the area told them about seeing a funnel cloud.

(2/2) An all-day search of the second survey area from Hargett, in NW Estill Co, to near Natural Bridge SP, in SE Powell Co (much of it remote forest land inaccessible from roadways), turned up no visible damage, though a number of residents gave accounts of a funnel cloud. #kywx

— NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) May 17, 2023

