Police responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University police are investigating a suspicious device at Model Laboratory School on EKU’s campus.

According to an EKU emergency alert, a ‘suspect item’ was found after dismissal and everyone has evacuated from Model. We’re told the item is contained inside the building.

They’re urging people to avoid the Model Laboratory School area.

We talked with officials who say police are still investigating at this time. We have a crew on the way, and we’ll bring you more details as we learn it.

