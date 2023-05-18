Police: Shively animal clinic shooting case turned over to Commonwealth’s Attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police said investigation into the deadly shooting at Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital has concluded, with all matters being turned over to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Police said all parties had been accounted for in regards to the shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Dixie Highway on Sunday afternoon that killed 21-year-old Trent Taylor.

Dispatchers originally called in the incident as a fight that broke out inside the building before developing into a shooting.

Shively Police Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown stated that while the community’s desire for additional information was felt, “releasing details prematurely could potentially imped the integrity of the case and not allow for an unbiased review.”

The one detail Shively police shared is that factors pertaining to the case indicate the “potential for a self-defense claim” and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Family members claim that this isn’t the case, stating a woman had taken one of the animal clinic’s employees and slammed her into a corner.

Taylor, an employee at the clinic, had allegedly stepped in and tried to stop the woman. Taylor’s mother said he “bopped her” on the head and then ran out the door.

That’s when Taylor’s mother claimed the woman asked her friend for her purse that had a gun inside and shot Taylor.

Officials had to address rumors on the shooting through social media after people had been making threats against a woman due to misinformation being spread.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed the case file had been received from Shively Police, but there was no timeline for its review.

