Preparations underway to begin sports betting in Kentucky

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Legislature approved sports betting this past session, and the state Horse Racing Commission is preparing to roll out the avenues for it to take place.

A national gaming company is working with tracks in Lexington to have a sports wagering facility.

Sports betting will also be offered online and at other horse racing facilities throughout Kentucky.

The Mint in Williamsburg will be one place where you can place sports wagers in person. Currently, there are machines for historical horse racing, but this facility was also designed for the possibility of sports wagering.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is administering the regulations, and everyone from Keeneland, The Red Mile, Caesars Entertainment and others in the horse racing industry is hoping that people can start placing bets on sporting events, possibly as early as this fall, around the time football season starts. Caesar’s is partnering with Keeneland and the Red Mile for a brick-and-mortar facility at the harness racing track. The Red Mile also has HHR machines similar to the machines at The Mint in Williamsburg.

“It adds gaming to the state. It actually puts us at a competitive advantage to the local commonwealths around us,” said Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland General Manager Henry Graffeo. “Kentucky will be able to compete with Tennessee or other states on sports wagering.”

“To have a model racetrack, we need fans. And we are very fortunate in Lexington because our community embraces us. People love April and October because that means it is time to come out and watch the races at Keeneland. And the more eyes we can get on our sport, the better for us,” said Keeneland President & CEO Shannon Arvin.

As with the HHR machines, sports wagering is only legal for those 21 and over.

Another facility in southern Kentucky that may also have sports wagering and historical horse racing machines is a new track that’s under construction in Corbin.

