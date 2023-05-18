TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Ambulance
Woman killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Jennifer Kashuba
Lexington woman indicted on reduced charges in deadly stabbing
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas