Top high school football prospect commits to UK

Cutter Boley has committed to the University of Kentucky.
Cutter Boley has committed to the University of Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Cutter Boley has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Boley made the announcement at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy, Thursday morning.

Originally, Boley was in the class of 2025 but is reclassifying for the class of 2024, said multiple sources, including Kentucky Sports Radio and 247sports.

Boley was the 138th ranked player in the class of 2025 according to 247sports and received offers from Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan and more.

In 2022, Boley threw for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns in 13 games for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 in Richmond; victim identified
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated
Ambulance
Woman killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

North Carolina State's Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) advances the ball against Connecticut during...
Kentucky football adds transfer running back from NC State
Lexington Sporting Club/USL Super League
Lexington Sporting Club announces professional womens’ soccer starting in 2024
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage the 8/5 morning line favorite at Preakness 148