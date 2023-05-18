Top high school football prospect commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Cutter Boley has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Boley made the announcement at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy, Thursday morning.

Originally, Boley was in the class of 2025 but is reclassifying for the class of 2024, said multiple sources, including Kentucky Sports Radio and 247sports.

Boley was the 138th ranked player in the class of 2025 according to 247sports and received offers from Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan and more.

In 2022, Boley threw for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns in 13 games for the Eagles.

