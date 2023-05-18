What happens if you kill someone in self-defense?

At first glance, Kentucky law on self-defense seems clear cut, however, don’t expect self-defense to keep you from being charged with a crime.
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At first glance, Kentucky law on self-defense seems clear cut.

It is justified to use force if you believe you have to protect yourself against an assailant. Even deadly force can be used to protect yourself from death, serious injury, kidnapping or rape.

However, don’t expect self-defense to keep you from being charged with a crime.

”The statute’s very broad, but my experience has been the courts interpret that provision of the law very strictly,” Louisville defense attorney Thomas Clay said. “That’s what the statute is designed to do, is have a person who is involved in a violent episode like this to not be prosecuted. But courts have been very restrictive in allowing that defense to prevail.”

Clay said, in his experience, a claim of self-defense rarely prevents prosecution and you will need evidence to defend yourself in court.

If it sounds confusing, that’s because it is, and not just for the defendant.

“Kentucky’s self-defense laws are convoluted,” Louisville defense attorney Brian Butler said. “They’re incredibly difficult for a jury to understand.”

Butler explained if you kill someone and claim self-defense, you can still face a murder charge. Prosecutors, however, would then have to prove you did not really believe your life was in danger. If not a murder charge, you could still go to prison for lesser charges like manslaughter or reckless homicide.

”So this becomes incredibly difficult to explain to a jury in self-defense,” Butler said, “how all these things are intertwined and how they work.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Frankfort
A southern Kentucky middle school teacher has been suspended while a controversial assignment...
Kentucky teacher suspended while controversial assignment investigated

Latest News

Sports betting
Preparations underway to begin sports betting in Kentucky
According to AAA, roughly 42 million people nationwide are expected to travel between Thursday...
About 1 in 10 Kentuckians expected to travel for Memorial Day
We spoke to educators about a new “rank change” program to allow them career development and...
New program helps to improve teacher retention in Kentucky
Daniel Cameron is Kentucky’s first Black nominee for governor by either major political party.
Daniel Cameron makes history as the first African American major-party nominee for governor in Kentucky’s history