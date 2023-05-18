Your allergies could be made worse by storms like Tuesday’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Were your allergies out of control on Wednesday?

If so, there’s a reason! You can thank yesterday’s severe weather.

The weather plays a big role, and when we have strong to severe storms push across the Bluegrass, those allergies become even worse.

“Large droplets of rain, when we get these brief bursts of rain, actually breaks up clumps of pollen, particularly grass, a weed pollen, and dispersers that into the air,” said allergist nurse practitioner Kristen Evans.

So, what kind of weather do you want so your allergies aren’t so bad? You want a long steady rain. That will clean out the air.

Too much rain can cause more pollen spores, which could cause more intense allergies. So, too much rain is not good for allergies.

