Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville Schools is searching for a new superintendent.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports that Greg Ross is resigning as superintendent of Danville Independent Schools.

Ross started in the role nearly a year ago.

He is leaving to join the West End School in Louisville as the Head of School.

Ross thanked Danville and said that whoever his successor is will be “blessed with an amazing team of leaders to work with.”

His resignation takes effect on June 10.

