EKU police say ‘suspicious item’ at Model was part of senior prank

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new details about a suspicious item found Thursday at the Model Laboratory School on EKU’s campus.

EKU police say the device was part of a senior prank.

We’re told the “device” was an alarm clock wrapped in duct tape and placed in a container.

It was found in a bathroom at the school.

The suspicious device led to an evacuation of the school.

Police say the person involved has been identified and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

They would not comment on potential charges.

