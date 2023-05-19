EKU police say ‘suspicious item’ at Model was part of senior prank

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new details about a suspicious item found Thursday at the Model Laboratory School on EKU’s campus.

EKU police say the device was part of a senior prank.

We’re told the “device” was an alarm clock wrapped in duct tape and placed in a container.

It was found in a bathroom at the school.

The suspicious device led to an evacuation of the school.

Police say the person involved has been identified and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

They would not comment on potential charges.

We’ll keep you updated.

