Fayette among 12 counties added to disaster declaration for March windstorm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance.

The 12 additional counties are Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford.

In April, the federal government approved Kentucky’s request for federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 76 counties adversely affected by the March storms. At the time, several counties were still undergoing the verification and validation process for the federal declaration.

“We thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials for working with us throughout this progress and are once again pleased to see more aid coming to help our communities recover,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

All reported storm damage from the counties has been verified by Kentucky Emergency Management and validated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to confirm eligibility based on county-specific thresholds.

The storms, which produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes, killed five Kentuckians.

