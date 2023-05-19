Fayette among 12 counties added to disaster declaration for March windstorm

Twelve counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the...
Twelve counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance.

The 12 additional counties are Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford.

In April, the federal government approved Kentucky’s request for federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 76 counties adversely affected by the March storms. At the time, several counties were still undergoing the verification and validation process for the federal declaration.

“We thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials for working with us throughout this progress and are once again pleased to see more aid coming to help our communities recover,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

All reported storm damage from the counties has been verified by Kentucky Emergency Management and validated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to confirm eligibility based on county-specific thresholds.

The storms, which produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes, killed five Kentuckians.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Frankfort
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Police lights
Police respond to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job

Latest News

According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Renderings of development at 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
CPR
Health experts urge parents to teach their children CPR
Police lights
EKU police say ‘suspicious item’ at Model was part of senior prank
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/21: Political consultant Adam Feldman