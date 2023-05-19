Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will push across Kentucky, tonight into early Saturday, sparking showers and storms.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds from late weekend into late next week.

Highs warm from around 70, on Saturday, to the middle 80s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

