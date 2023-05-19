Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase for the first part of the weekend

Rain increases on Saturday
(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through our skies today. Most of you will come away with mainly dry conditions until Saturday morning.

Today, a few showers are expected to develop, and there is even a chance of a thunderstorm or two. However, most people will likely remain on the dry side, as it appears that the majority will have a better chance of staying dry rather than experiencing rain.

The weather pattern changes on Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Showers and storms will increase in coverage as the front begins its journey across Kentucky. Some of these storms could be gusty, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall. By mid-morning, the front should have cleared central Kentucky, and the showers and storms will gradually come to an end in eastern Kentucky during the afternoon hours. Once the front moves through the area, sunshine will prevail, indicating clearing skies and drier conditions.

Folks across the region can expect dry weather to persist through the middle of next week. In addition to the improved conditions, temperatures will also rise to summertime levels next week, with highs reaching the mid-80s. This means that the weather will become warmer, creating a more typical summer-like atmosphere.

Take care of each other!

