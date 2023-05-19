Kentucky GOP candidates say they are united to win in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican candidates running for governor and the constitutional offices say they are united to win in November.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron was joined by five candidates seeking a Republican sweep this fall.

All the Republicans that won their respective statewide offices were together Friday morning at the Republican Party headquarters in Frankfort saying, simply, they want to fire Gov. Andy Beshear.

“We are going to make Andy Beshear a one term governor.” Daniel Cameron and Republicans talking about push to “fire Andy Beshear.” pic.twitter.com/ZFtgIetSUu — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 19, 2023

Cameron and others say their agenda is simply separating themselves from Andy Beshear.

Cameron blamed Beshear for not standing up to President Joe Biden when it comes to immigration, saying that’s resulted in more fentanyl coming into the state.

House Speaker David Osborne says they want a governor that doesn’t take credit for things he doesn’t do.

Cameron says they want a pro-growth and pro-family agenda, thanking House Speaker Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers for pushing that.

“Speaker Osborne is right. Andy Beshear this election season is going to take credit for things he didn’t do. I often tell people it’s a like a person born on third base but thinks they hit a triple. We are going to remind people of what his actual record is,” said Cameron.

Stivers says they want a governor that will set policy, not run the state by themself as he says Gov. Beshear had done these past three and a half years, pointing to some decisions made during COVID-19 and problems with Juvenile Justice.

Gov. Beshear is also kicking off his campaign Friday in Western Kentucky and will have several stops in Central Kentucky on Saturday.

