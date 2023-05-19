Kentucky Newsmakers 5/21: Political consultant Adam Feldman

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with political consultant Adam Feldman.

We want to look back at the Republican primary that got so much attention and how it went down.

Political consultant, Adam Feldman of Direct Edge, has more than 25 years of experience in behind-the-scenes political roles all over the country, but before that, he got his political science degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

