Kentucky woman accused of trying to drown kittens in bathtub

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman is accused of trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

According to the arrest citation, deputies were called late Thursday night to a home in the 100 block of Chapel Rd. for a domestic violence call.

The citation says while deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch. The deputies checked it out and found kittens in a trash can, inside a plastic bag that was tied up.

The kittens were soaking wet, and there were bars of soap inside the bag with the kittens.

After investigating further, deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Animal control was called, and Joseph was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

